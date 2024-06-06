Lab-grown diamond rings for modern women

Lab-grown diamonds are mainstream now. And riding on the popularity wave is a slew of brands launching new collections. The latest drop is by Conscious Carats with its Ashth collection. It features delicate and intricate rings designed with the modern, young woman in mind. These rings are chic, stylish, and perfect for everyday wear, effortlessly completing any casual yet sophisticated outfit. They are timeless pieces, showcasing a variety of diamond shapes, ideal for today’s modern minimalist.
“Given the growing appeal of our lab-grown diamonds among younger women, launching a line of fashionable and elegant lab-grown diamond rings felt like a natural progression. This collection embodies the spirit of contemporary elegance, offering the perfect accessories for those who value both style and sustainability,” says Mukesh Shah, founder of the brand.
The collection showcases intriguing and detailed ring shank designs that elegantly weave around the finger, offering a fashionable and chic look. “These lightweight, stylish pieces provide younger women with an accessible touch of luxury for everyday wear. Each piece embodies the essence of modern elegance and sustainability, making it easier than ever for young women to enjoy high-end jewellery that aligns with their values,” he adds.
Priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 55,000. Available online.
