We speak to Gauri Tandon, co-founder, Isharya, to know more about the collection.

“Our tagline for this collection, Hack Your Stack, gives the power to you to build your jewellery stack the way you like it. Even the name was chosen because this line is for you, no matter what your personality and style aesthetic. All of our pieces in this line are stackable and made to mix and match so that you can create a unique jewellery signature of your own,” says Gauri.

Describing the design process behind creating the diverse aesthetics within the collection, she says that with each style — Pop Girl, Romantic Girl, Punk Girl, and Golden Girl — they wanted to create something for everyone. “The Romantic Girl style is full of hearts, lips and sparkle for the irreverent, lively individual, whereas the Golden Girl style is for the girl who loves to wear stylish golden jewels and so on. While the designs might be distinct from one another, they all have stackability in common and one can easily mix and match them for any reason and season,” she says.