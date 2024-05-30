Samundar collection: Dive into the depths of fashion with this latest drop

Jayesh and Kaajal Shah have come up with their new collection. Titled Samundar, the festive, ready-to-wear collection is inspired by the mesmerising world beneath the waves. In the brand’s latest drop, prints take centre stage, capturing the essence of life underwater — a realm of calmness, beauty, and tranquility.

We talk to Jayesh to know more about the collection. “Our inspiration for the Samundar collection came from a mesmerising dive experience in the Maldives. The sheer beauty and diversity of the underwater world captivated us. Its mystique and endless wonders sparked an immediate desire to translate this enchantment into our designs,” recollects Jayesh.