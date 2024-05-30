Samundar collection: Dive into the depths of fashion with this latest drop

Jayesh and Kaajal Shah have come up with their new collection. Titled Samundar, the festive, ready-to-wear collection is inspired by the mesmerising world beneath the waves. In the brand’s latest drop, prints take centre stage, capturing the essence of life underwater — a realm of calmness, beauty, and tranquility.
We talk to Jayesh to know more about the collection. “Our inspiration for the Samundar collection came from a mesmerising dive experience in the Maldives. The sheer beauty and diversity of the underwater world captivated us. Its mystique and endless wonders sparked an immediate desire to translate this enchantment into our designs,” recollects Jayesh.
In their design process, Jayesh and Kaajal have meticulously recreated the intricacies of life beneath the waves. “By layering multiple elements, we aim to replicate the depth and complexity of underwater scenery. Key focus areas include vibrant colours reminiscent of coral reefs, intricate patterns mirroring marine life, and fluid designs inspired by the flow of the ocean,” he shares.
The ocean’s palette is famously vast and varied, and the collection reflects this colour scheme in a play of textures. It is a rich palette encompassing shades of azure blue, vibrant coral, and iridescent pearl. Textures play a crucial role, mimicking the tactile sensations of underwater landscapes. From the smoothness of pearls to the roughness of coral, each texture adds depth and dimension to the designs.
Oceans are deeply affected by environmental issues, and Jayesh tells us that sustainability concerns influenced the materials and methods they used in this edit. “Sustainability is at the forefront of our design ethos. We’ve carefully chosen eco-friendly materials and adopted sustainable production methods while prioritising the use of cruelty-free fabrics,” he says.
Certain marine species and ecosystems have served as direct inspiration for specific pieces in the collection. Elaborating on the same, Jayesh adds, “For example, the vibrant hues of coral reefs inspired colourful prints, while the graceful movements of sea creatures influenced the fluid silhouettes of our garments. By intricately weaving these inspirations into wearable fashion, we aim to evoke the beauty and majesty of the underwater world.”
Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com