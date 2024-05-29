Preity Zinta wants 'more understated, well-structured clothes' to make a comeback

Actress Preity Zinta has talked about the fashion statement that should make a comeback and said that she would want more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

Preity, who presented Santosh Sivan with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her insights during a chat with a media publication.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a video from the chat, in which she was asked about a fashion statement that should make a comeback. “Fashion goes around in circles anyway, so what I would like to bring back is more understated, well-structured clothes, less drama,” she replied.