From mini to maxi: A complete handbook to summer dress styles

Whether you’re lounging by the beach or attending a garden party, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide to summer dress styles
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes

As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with breezy, chic summer dresses. From elegant maxis to flirty minis, there’s a plethora of styles to choose from. Whether you’re lounging by the beach or attending a garden party, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide to summer dress styles.

1. Maxi dresses

Liva
Liva

Maxi dresses are a quintessential summer staple, offering both style and comfort. These floor-length wonders come in a variety of fabrics, patterns, and silhouettes, making them versatile for any occasion. Opt for flowy chiffon maxis for a bohemian vibe, or sleek, form-fitting styles for a more sophisticated look. Pair them with sandals or wedges for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Image for representational purposes
Janhvi Kapoor scores a six in an elegant sequined sari by Manish Malhotra for ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ promotions

2. Midi dresses

Navyasa by Liva
Navyasa by Liva

For those who prefer a modest yet trendy look, midi dresses are the way to go. Falling midway between the knee and ankle, these dresses offer a flattering silhouette that’s perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal events. Choose from A-line midi dresses for a retro flair or bodycon styles for a more contemporary edge. Add a denim jacket and sneakers for a laid-back daytime look or dress it up with heels and statement jewelry for an evening affair.

3. Mini dresses

Mango
Mango

When the temperature soars, nothing beats the flirty appeal of a mini dress. Whether it’s a  classic A-line mini or a sleek bodycon number, these short dresses are guaranteed to turn heads. Embrace playful prints like florals and polka dots for a fun summer vibe or opt for bold solids for a more sophisticated look. Complete your ensemble with sandals or espadrilles for daytime adventures or strappy heels for a night out on the town.

Image for representational purposes
Sharvari Wagh stuns in a teal green backless midi dress worth INR 81k

4. Shift dresses

Forever 21
Forever 21

For a laid-back yet polished look, opt for a shirt dress this summer. Inspired by menswear, these dresses feature a button-down front, collared neckline, and often a waist tie for added definition. Choose from crisp cotton fabrics for a casual daytime look or silky materials for a more elevated ensemble. Pair them with sneakers or slide sandals for a casual weekend vibe or dress them up with heels and a statement belt for a night out.

Forever 21
mango
Navyasa By Liva
Liva
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com