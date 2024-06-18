Embrace effortless style this summer

As the sun graces the horizon with its golden glow, it heralds the arrival of a new season — the season of ethnic summer fashion. Embracing the warmth of the sun and the vibrant colours of nature, Vishudh’s ethnic summer fashion encapsulates the essence of joy, celebration, and effortless style.
Lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon take center stage, offering breathability and comfort in the sweltering heat. Flowy kurtas and ethnic dresses, adorned with intricate embroidery or playful prints, become the go-to attire for both casual outings and formal gatherings. Paired with breezy palazzos or stylish culottes, these fits exude an aura of laid-back sophistication.
Co-ord sets are the new summer fashion craze. Add a playful touch to the ensemble by styling them with oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, and colourful scarves for a modern yet bohemian aesthetic to summer styling.
Vishudh also has a new sari collection, an exquisite blend of tradition and contemporary flair. Each sari meticulously crafted to capture the essence of timeless elegance.
Every detail reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Vibrant hues and luxurious fabrics elevate the allure of each piece, offering a modern twist to classic flair.
Whether it’s a festive celebration or a special occasion, the saris are designed to make every woman feel like royalty.