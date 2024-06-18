Embrace effortless style this summer

As the sun graces the horizon with its golden glow, it heralds the arrival of a new season — the season of ethnic summer fashion. Embracing the warmth of the sun and the vibrant colours of nature, Vishudh’s ethnic summer fashion encapsulates the essence of joy, celebration, and effortless style.

Lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, and chiffon take center stage, offering breathability and comfort in the sweltering heat. Flowy kurtas and ethnic dresses, adorned with intricate embroidery or playful prints, become the go-to attire for both casual outings and formal gatherings. Paired with breezy palazzos or stylish culottes, these fits exude an aura of laid-back sophistication.