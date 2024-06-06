Rivi'era 2024 is a fusion of tropical vacation and high-fashion runway looks

It features sun-kissed yellows, ocean blues, and palm tree greens with silhouettes ranging from fusion bralettes, skirts, and mini skirts to signature cape sets, perfect for beachside brunches or rooftop soirées.

Each statement piece pushes the realm of form, shape, and craft — a nod to designer couple, Rishi and Vibhuti’s imagination and craftsmanship, making it an enticing focal point for those who appreciate creativity and the finer things in life. The visionaries have always treated their brand as a creative playground to experiment with materials without boundaries, instilling a bit of joyful living in every day. And the recent jaw-dropping collection is like a kaleidoscope of colour and was designed with an imaginary Mediterranean town in mind.

We talk to the designers to know more about the collection.

What particular elements of the Mediterranean inspired the colour palette and designs?

The inspiration came from the vibrant hues and laid-back atmosphere of the Mediterranean. Shades of azure blue, sun-kissed yellows, and sandy neutrals reflect the coastal charm and relaxed elegance of the region.

How did Alaya F contribute to the vision? Was there a specific reason she was chosen as the face of Rivi'era 24?