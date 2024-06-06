Rivi'era 2024 is a fusion of tropical vacation and high-fashion runway looks

An amalgamation of a tropical vacation and a high-fashion runway look — that is Rishi and Vibhuti’s Rivi’era 2024 collection in a nutshell. The outfits are mood-uplifting and defines your love for everything summer. Featuring flawless lines, undisputed eye for detail, and unique prints, the exclusive designs and limited edition pieces bring together colour and functionality.
The collection was recently launched with Bollywood actor Alaya F as the showstopper adding charisma to the spectacular showcase.
It features sun-kissed yellows, ocean blues, and palm tree greens with silhouettes ranging from fusion bralettes, skirts, and mini skirts to signature cape sets, perfect for beachside brunches or rooftop soirées.
Each statement piece pushes the realm of form, shape, and craft — a nod to designer couple, Rishi and Vibhuti’s imagination and craftsmanship, making it an enticing focal point for those who appreciate creativity and the finer things in life. The visionaries have always treated their brand as a creative playground to experiment with materials without boundaries, instilling a bit of joyful living in every day. And the recent jaw-dropping collection is like a kaleidoscope of colour and was designed with an imaginary Mediterranean town in mind.
We talk to the designers to know more about the collection.
What particular elements of the Mediterranean inspired the colour palette and designs?
The inspiration came from the vibrant hues and laid-back atmosphere of the Mediterranean. Shades of azure blue, sun-kissed yellows, and sandy neutrals reflect the coastal charm and relaxed elegance of the region.
How did Alaya F contribute to the vision? Was there a specific reason she was chosen as the face of Rivi'era 24?
Alaya brought her youthful energy and effortless charm to the vision of the show, perfectly embodying the free-spirited vibe of the new edit. She was chosen as the face of the collection for her ability to capture the essence of summer and resonate with our target audience.
Who do you see as the ideal wearer of this collection?
The ideal wearer is someone who embodies the spirit of wanderlust and adventure. Whether lounging by the poolside, exploring a bustling market, or dancing under the stars, this collection is designed for the modern-day nomad who values style, comfort, and freedom.
How has the Rishi and Vibhuti brand evolved with this launch? Could you highlight a few standout pieces, and what makes them unique?
The launch of the collection marks a significant milestone for the brand, showcasing our evolution towards a more relaxed and contemporary aesthetic. Standout pieces include the crossover lace kaftan and the mini duo skirt, both of which epitomise the collection’s fusion of chic elegance and effortless style.
Where you influenced by any current fashion trends while designing this edit?
This collection is influenced by the current fashion trend of ‘uber chic comfort,’ combining relaxed silhouettes with elevated details for a look that is both fashionable and functional. From oversized shirts to flowy maxi dresses, each piece is designed to exude effortless sophistication while prioritising comfort.
Price starts at Rs 20,500. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com