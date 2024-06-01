This eco-friendly rug collection is made from recycled plastic bottles

This Environment Day, Fabindia has dedicated to putting single-use plastic bottles to better use with a new collection. Titled Shunya, the collection of carpets and rugs — woven using traditional Indian techniques — are made from recycled PET yarn that has been upcycled from discarded bottles.
The collection named, Shunya, translates to ‘zero,’ to signify ‘zero waste,’ as this range is instrumental in reducing the amount of plastic that enters landfills.
It features unique, handcrafted rugs with modern geometric patterns in striking hues. They are long-lasting, stain-resistant, low-maintenance and can be placed indoors or outdoors. The carpets are handwoven by craftsmen, using a traditional technique that is extremely labour-intensive and time-consuming.
Eco-friendly and inventive: This rug collection showcases a marriage of innovation and sustainability. Fabindia has used cutting-edge technology to create PET yarn from single-use plastic bottles that otherwise would have ended up in a landfill, thereby reducing waste.
That is not all. Punh by Fabindia features a selection of saris, kurtas, and dresses for women, and shirts and trousers for men, all made with patchwork scraps of complimentary textiles. With waste scraps stitched together Punh signifies conscious choices to create an impact.
