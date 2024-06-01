This eco-friendly rug collection is made from recycled plastic bottles

This Environment Day, Fabindia has dedicated to putting single-use plastic bottles to better use with a new collection. Titled Shunya, the collection of carpets and rugs — woven using traditional Indian techniques — are made from recycled PET yarn that has been upcycled from discarded bottles.

The collection named, Shunya, translates to ‘zero,’ to signify ‘zero waste,’ as this range is instrumental in reducing the amount of plastic that enters landfills.