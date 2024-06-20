Lumina Collection is inspired by nature's beauty

“The Lumina Collection is more than just jewellery; it is a work of art that captures the soul of nature’s beauty and translates it into wearable elegance. Each piece is a testament to our commitment to combining modern design with traditional craftsmanship,” says Aditi Khandelwal, co-founder of the brand.

It features an array of bracelets, rings, pendants, and earrings coated with silver rhodium to offer superior durability. These designs introduce abstract art through geometric motifs and jali patterns, seamlessly blending modern and traditional aesthetics. Each piece captures the natural beauty and light of landscapes and foliage, making a bold, artistic statement suitable for both special occasions and everyday wear.