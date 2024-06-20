Lumina Collection is inspired by nature's beauty

Kicky and Perky, the premier handcrafted pure silver jewellery brand, has launched the Lumina Collection. The new collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature’s landscapes and foliage, elevating it into wearable art. Each piece in the collection features abstract jali designs, meticulously crafted from pure 925 sterling silver and enhanced with 24k gold and silver rhodium plating. These elements combine to create a harmonious blend of elegance, durability, and eco-friendliness.
“The Lumina Collection is more than just jewellery; it is a work of art that captures the soul of nature’s beauty and translates it into wearable elegance. Each piece is a testament to our commitment to combining modern design with traditional craftsmanship,” says Aditi Khandelwal, co-founder of the brand.
It features an array of bracelets, rings, pendants, and earrings coated with silver rhodium to offer superior durability. These designs introduce abstract art through geometric motifs and jali patterns, seamlessly blending modern and traditional aesthetics. Each piece captures the natural beauty and light of landscapes and foliage, making a bold, artistic statement suitable for both special occasions and everyday wear.
“We believe that jewellery should not only enhance your appearance but also tell a story and reflect your unique personality. With Lumina, we offer a collection that embodies timeless beauty, crafted with high-quality materials to ensure it stands the test of time,” adds Aditi.
Priced between Rs 1,999 and Rs 6,999. Available online.
