Essential fashion staples: Must-have basics for every wardrobe!

Something that is a reflection of your inner being should be put much thought into, isn’t it? Though fashion should be a reflection of one’s self, there are a few basic clothing pieces that guides you through your fashion journey. Here is a list of four basic fashion pieces which every fashionista must own regardless of their fashion identity.

A reliable pair of jeans

A reliable pair of blue jeans that fits you like a glove is a must-have in every closet. This is a staple piece of clothing that you can never go wrong with. A fun day out, a family meet-up or business casual, jeans are an all-time favourite. Just because it is a basic pair of jeans doesn’t mean, it does not reflect who you are. Wide-legged, skin fit, ripped, flared, high waist, low rise, tapered, the choices are many. Pick one that fits your body type and is your soul choice. A good pair of jeans is also an investment.

A T-shirt that is so you

Most people would recommend a plain white T-shirt or a black one but a go-to T-shirt that fits your style is a must-have in every wardrobe. If it is the olive green shirt that says “Need more weekend” is your go-to T-shirt, then so be it. If you know how to style your favourite T-shirt then the world is your red carpet. For beginners who are still exploring their fashion style, a plain T-shirt in a more muted colour might be a good choice to begin with.