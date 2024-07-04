Mother-daughter duo redefines fashion with timeless Black & White collection

Boasting a fearless play of shape, texture, and proportion, the pieces have a timeless appeal. From gorgeous prints to intricate cutwork, this collection offers a variety of silhouettes to suit different occasions. Functionality, playfulness, and modernity form the foundation of the brand.

The duo has given a fashionable interpretation to enduring classics such as jumpsuits and of-the-moment blouses. The assortment exhibits a wide range of fabrics, from luxurious tencel twill to comfortable cotton and exquisite viscose moss. These fabrics not only ensure comfort but also exude opulence.