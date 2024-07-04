Mother-daughter duo redefines fashion with timeless Black & White collection

Black and white needn’t be boring. Between bright colours, flashy prints, and of-the-moment accessories, sometimes it is the seemingly simple looks that stand out. Style Island’s Black & White collection seems to have built upon this thought process. Malika Mehta and Tushita Mehta, the mother-daughter duo behind the label, create clothes that are unique and fashionable yet affordable. Their new edit offers a plethora of silhouettes to give your repertoire a fresh spin. With a fusion of classic and contemporary designs, the collection is centered around the two universally relevant colours—black and white.
Boasting a fearless play of shape, texture, and proportion, the pieces have a timeless appeal. From gorgeous prints to intricate cutwork, this collection offers a variety of silhouettes to suit different occasions. Functionality, playfulness, and modernity form the foundation of the brand.
The duo has given a fashionable interpretation to enduring classics such as jumpsuits and of-the-moment blouses. The assortment exhibits a wide range of fabrics, from luxurious tencel twill to comfortable cotton and exquisite viscose moss. These fabrics not only ensure comfort but also exude opulence.
Tushita Mehta tells us that the collection is inspired by the idea of blending luxury and comfort for everyday wear. “We wanted to create pieces that are easy to wear but still sophisticated. Using classic colours, we’ve designed a collection that combines elegance with practicality, so everyone can relate to them. Each item is stylish yet incredibly wearable, ensuring you don’t have to compromise on style for comfort,” she says. It features floral prints, and sophisticated, classic silhouettes. The monochrome palette and classic prints add a timeless quality, making these pieces versatile and essential additions to any wardrobe.
Tushita’s advice when it comes to styling the collection, is to mix and match. “For instance, pair the Molly appliqué blouse with tailored pants or a structured blazer over our Isla jumpsuit. Complete the look with statement jewellery, such as bold earrings or a chunky necklace, and classic black/white heels,” she signs off.
Price starts at Rs 3,499. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com