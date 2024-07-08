Ram Charan wraps up ‘Game Changer’, promises exciting changes ahead

Ram Charan has officially wrapped up the shooting for his highly anticipated film Game Changer in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.
The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting a collage of two photos: one of him walking towards a helicopter in a black tank top, and the other of him dressed in a white shirt and grey pants.
His caption read, "The GAME is about to Change! #Gamechanger... That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas," attracting likes from celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aalim Hakim.
Game Changer is a political thriller directed by S Shankar, where Ram will be seen in a triple role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, this film is set to bring a new twist to the genre.
The actor was last seen in the historical fiction RRR, which was helmed by SS Rajamouli. The plot revolved around the lives of Indian independence fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bhil. Ram played Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. The song Nattu Nattu went on to bag the Academy Award for the Best Original Song in 2023.