Maker's drop first look of Abir Chatterjee's 'Bohurupi'

After the record-breaking collaboration between actor Abir Chatterjee and director duo- Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy last year for Raktabeej, the trio is all set to team up again for their upcoming release Bohurupi. The makers dropped their first look motion poster today as a teaser of the movie which is set to release this Durga Puja.
The motion picture gives a glimpse of what can be anticipated as an unforgettable movie. It promises a blend of gripping storytelling and powerful performances by the actors. Abir steps in the role of Sumanta Ghoshal who is a police officer by profession.
On this exciting occasion, Abir shares his joy by saying, “Working with Windows Productions feels like returning home. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Shibu [ Shiboprosad] Da and Nandita Di. Bohurupi presents many challenges being based on a true story. When movies draw from real-life events, there's a greater responsibility to portray the characters as accurately as possible on the big screen.”
He continues talking about the roadmap ahead, “I'm eagerly looking forward to Bohurupi this Pujo season. This is just the first glimpse; there's much more in store. I hope the audience shows the same love they did for Raktabeej."