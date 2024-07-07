Cinema

Maker's drop first look of Abir Chatterjee's 'Bohurupi'

Abir will be seen on-screen for this Puja release
Abir
Abir

After the record-breaking collaboration between actor Abir Chatterjee and director duo- Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy last year for Raktabeej, the trio is all set to team up again for their upcoming release Bohurupi. The makers dropped their first look motion poster today as a teaser of the movie which is set to release this Durga Puja.

The motion picture gives a glimpse of what can be anticipated as an unforgettable movie. It promises a blend of gripping storytelling and powerful performances by the actors. Abir steps in the role of Sumanta Ghoshal who is a police officer by profession.

Abir
Teaser for Raima Sen's 'Maa Kaali' sheds light on the tragedy of Direct Action Day

On this exciting occasion, Abir shares his joy by saying, “Working with Windows Productions feels like returning home. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Shibu [ Shiboprosad] Da and Nandita Di. Bohurupi presents many challenges being based on a true story. When movies draw from real-life events, there's a greater responsibility to portray the characters as accurately as possible on the big screen.”

Abir
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to face off in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel: Nag Ashwin

He continues talking about the roadmap ahead, “I'm eagerly looking forward to Bohurupi this Pujo season. This is just the first glimpse; there's much more in store. I hope the audience shows the same love they did for Raktabeej."

New release
Shiboprosad Mukherjee
Nandita Roy
Abir Chatterjee
Abir Chatterjee in Bohurupi

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com