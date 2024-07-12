Spotted at the Ambanis: Orry steals the show

He turned heads throughout the festivities, clad in stunning ensembles by the rising star, Mrunalini Rao. For the haldi ceremony, a vibrant celebration steeped in tradition, Orry looked nothing short of breathtaking in a Mrunalini creation. The meticulously crafted outfit embodied elegance and paid homage to cultural heritage, showcasing the designer’s ability to blend timeless aesthetics with modern sensibilities.