Spotted at the Ambanis: Orry steals the show

The recent Ambani wedding extravaganza was a whirlwind of opulence and sartorial splendor. Among the dazzling guest appearances, one name stood out - media and fashion favourite, Orry.
He turned heads throughout the festivities, clad in stunning ensembles by the rising star, Mrunalini Rao. For the haldi ceremony, a vibrant celebration steeped in tradition, Orry looked nothing short of breathtaking in a Mrunalini creation. The meticulously crafted outfit embodied elegance and paid homage to cultural heritage, showcasing the designer’s ability to blend timeless aesthetics with modern sensibilities.
But Orry's sartorial journey didn't stop there. His very first appearance at the wedding festivities hinted at the sartorial magic to come. Mrunalini’s exquisite craftsmanship and keen eye for detail were evident in every stitch, making Orry a true standout.