Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony

In a surprising turn of events, the Bachchan family stole the limelight at the Ambani wedding and became the talk of the internet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen posing on the red carpet all by herself. On the other hand, the rest of the members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda, posed together for the media.

This has captured the attention of a lot of people around the internet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan, arrived at the wedding with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan separately. She looked exquisite in her traditional red wear. Following the footsteps of her mother, Aaradhya posed elegantly for the media as well. She looked adorable in her traditional blue attire. However, the act of arriving separately fuelled speculations of a rift within the family. No official statement confirming the same has come from the Bachchan family as of yet.

Here's a glimpse of their arrivals at the wedding: