Anant Ambani sparkles in diamond brooch by Lorraine Schwartz

Anant Ambani wore a lion-shaped brooch at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Designer Lorraine Schwartz called it a "once in a lifetime" experience and shared behind-the-scenes images of the brooch's creation on Instagram that revealed the intricate process and the high standards of craftsmanship to bring this masterpiece to life. She said that yellow diamonds in varying shades were selected to add depth and texture to the mane, creating a lifelike and captivating effect.
The pedestal-like structure on which the lion stands is made of white Asscher-cut diamonds, which is said to symbolise grounding and humility. Lorraine captioned, “So excited for the upcoming wedding of this amazing couple Radhika & Anant. I especially enjoyed working on the vivid yellow diamond lion brooch for Anant at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It was spectacular, and their love for the animals at their incredible animal sanctuary #Vantara was inspiring. I was truly in awe!"
The groom's dazzling lion brooch stands out as a testament to his passion for animals and deep love for his partner, Radhika Merchant, as per media reports.
Anant's love for brooches is clear. During his sangeet ceremony on July 5, he wore a diamond-studded Royal Bengal Tiger brooch perched on a ruby surrounded by diamonds. At yet another ceremony he was seen wearing an elephant brooch reportedly costing INR 14 crore. For his engagement ceremony in January 2023, he had sported a gold Cartier panther brooch studded with emeralds and diamonds costing INR 1.3 crore.