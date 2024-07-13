Anant Ambani sparkles in diamond brooch by Lorraine Schwartz

Anant Ambani wore a lion-shaped brooch at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Designer Lorraine Schwartz called it a "once in a lifetime" experience and shared behind-the-scenes images of the brooch's creation on Instagram that revealed the intricate process and the high standards of craftsmanship to bring this masterpiece to life. She said that yellow diamonds in varying shades were selected to add depth and texture to the mane, creating a lifelike and captivating effect.

The pedestal-like structure on which the lion stands is made of white Asscher-cut diamonds, which is said to symbolise grounding and humility. Lorraine captioned, “So excited for the upcoming wedding of this amazing couple Radhika & Anant. I especially enjoyed working on the vivid yellow diamond lion brooch for Anant at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It was spectacular, and their love for the animals at their incredible animal sanctuary #Vantara was inspiring. I was truly in awe!"

Take a look at the post: