Meet Anjali Merchant Majithia, the sister of Radhika Merchant

Amidst all the grandeur of the Ambani wedding, one name that has been making rounds on the internet is Anjali Merchant Majithia. In a few pictures shared on the internet alongside Radhika's, there was also Anjali's photo. This intrigued the fans and made them want to know more about the sister-in-law of Anant Ambani.

The Merchant family's eldest daughter, Anjali Merchant Majithia, is the Director of Encore Healthcare and Myloon Metals. She obtained an Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management degree from Babson College in Massachusetts and pursued her MBA from London Business School. Though she was born in Mumbai in 1989, her roots are from Kutch, Gujarat.

Anjali has grabbed eyeballs of netizens with her unique ensemble at Radhika's haldi ceremony on July 8. Styled by influencer Isha Multani, Anjali effortlessly pulled off every look at the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies with finesse. For the wedding, the Benarasi lehenga she wore stood out in a bright hot pink adorned with golden motifs, while the choli complemented it in royal purple, embellished with silver. Completing the ensemble was a gorgeous mustard dupatta with scalloped edges.

While we are talking about the bride's sister, you can also take a look at how the groom's sister Isha aced her fashion game at the wedding!