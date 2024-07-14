Kim Kardashian poses for selfies with ‘queen’ Aishwarya Rai and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara at Anant-Radhika wedding celebrations

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant brought together a unique blend of Bollywood royalty and Hollywood A-listers. From selfies with Aishwarya Rai to playful moments with Sitara, Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse into the star-studded celebrations on her Instagram Stories.

Kim, ever the fashionista, opted for a custom-made, dusty rose sheer sari adorned with intricate embroidery for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. She captured a selfie moment with the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, both radiating elegance in their respective outfits. Kim captioned the photo with a simple yet powerful word, “Queen,” tagging Aishwarya.