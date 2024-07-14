Kim Kardashian poses for selfies with ‘queen’ Aishwarya Rai and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara at Anant-Radhika wedding celebrations

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant brought together a unique blend of Bollywood royalty and Hollywood A-listers. From selfies with Aishwarya Rai to playful moments with Sitara, Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse into the star-studded celebrations on her Instagram Stories.
Kim, ever the fashionista, opted for a custom-made, dusty rose sheer sari adorned with intricate embroidery for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. She captured a selfie moment with the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, both radiating elegance in their respective outfits. Kim captioned the photo with a simple yet powerful word, “Queen,” tagging Aishwarya.
Adding another layer of heartwarming charm to the festivities was the interaction between Sitara, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, and Kim Kardashian. Sitara took to her Instagram to share a series of close-up selfies with the reality TV star. The pictures showcase both beaming and posing for the camera, with Kim even throwing up a peace sign. The caption, while brief, effectively communicates their connection: “#AnantRadhikaWedding” alongside a tag for Kim. For the occasion, Sitara sported a dazzling golden suit, while Kim opted for a vibrant red ensemble.
The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, boasted a guest list that read like a who’s who of the global elite. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth with his wife Latha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit were just a few of the prominent names who graced the event.