Nita Ambani poses with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta for a heartwarming family snap

The Ambani family wedding festivities have been a whirlwind of elegance, and the ladies of the Ambani household have been at the forefront of fashion. Nita Ambani, ever the trendsetter, donned a series of breathtaking ensembles designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the various wedding ceremonies. Now, the design duo has unveiled another show-stopping look worn by Nita Ambani – a heartwarming picture capturing the essence of family love.
The newly released image features a radiant Nita Ambani embracing the newest member of the family, Radhika Merchant. Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the other Ambani ladies, join in the warm embrace, all dressed in custom-made lehengas by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Nita’s attire is a custom-designed masterpiece that celebrates Indian craftsmanship in all its glory. Described by the designers as ‘conveying symbolic details that reflect the auspiciousness of a wedding,’ the ensemble features a real tissue gold ghagra paired with a meticulously hand-embroidered Zardozi blouse featuring a scoop neckline. The lehenga itself is a canvas of intricate detailing, boasting Naqshi embroidery, Zardozi work, and sparkling Swarovski crystals. To complete the regal look, Nita adorned herself with a red tissue dupatta embellished with Swarovski stones and a traditional Surtiborder.
Radhika dazzled in two unforgettable bridal looks crafted by the visionary designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra. These creations not only celebrated India’s rich artisanal heritage but also infused personalised touches that resonated with the bride’s essence. Channelling the magic of fairytales, her opulent attire seamlessly merged traditional craftsmanship with modern bridal elegance.
For her first appearance, Radhika adorned a masterpiece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, renowned for their opulent designs and meticulous craftsmanship. The ensemble paid homage to the Panetartradition of Gujarat, where the bride's attire symbolises purity and auspiciousness through its striking red and white hues. Details like a personalised ‘AR’ brooch added a special touch, making the outfit a cherished memento of her heritage.
This latest glimpse into the Ambani wedding festivities showcases not only the grandeur of the occasion but also the deep bond shared by the Ambani ladies.