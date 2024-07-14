Isha Ambani stuns in an ivory silk lehenga and diamond-ruby choker at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad

Isha Ambani turned heads with her dazzling look for her brother Anant Ambani’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The second day of the Ambani wedding extravaganza saw the family and their friends adorned in their finest ethnic attire, and Isha was no exception.

For those curious about Isha's sartorial choice, a renowned US jewellery expert offered a sneak peek on Instagram. The influencer, known for her awe over the Ambani family’s opulent jewellery collection, captioned the video, “#IshaAmbani's Jewels… INSANITY!”

The clip opens with her exclaiming, “You have to see what Isha Ambani is wearing tonight. She looks so good!” The camera then pans to reveal Isha’s breathtaking ensemble, prompting the influencer to add, “Isha, I gotta see what's on your neck, magnificent!” A shared laugh between Isha and the influencer adds a touch of warmth to the fashion moment.