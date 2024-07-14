Isha Ambani stuns in an ivory silk lehenga and diamond-ruby choker at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad

Isha Ambani turned heads with her dazzling look for her brother Anant Ambani’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The second day of the Ambani wedding extravaganza saw the family and their friends adorned in their finest ethnic attire, and Isha was no exception.
For those curious about Isha's sartorial choice, a renowned US jewellery expert offered a sneak peek on Instagram. The influencer, known for her awe over the Ambani family’s opulent jewellery collection, captioned the video, “#IshaAmbani's Jewels… INSANITY!”
The clip opens with her exclaiming, “You have to see what Isha Ambani is wearing tonight. She looks so good!” The camera then pans to reveal Isha’s breathtaking ensemble, prompting the influencer to add, “Isha, I gotta see what's on your neck, magnificent!” A shared laugh between Isha and the influencer adds a touch of warmth to the fashion moment.
Isha opted for a timeless ivory silk lehenga set, perfectly complementing the celebratory occasion. The intricately embroidered choli featured a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette, exuding understated glamour. The lehenga skirt, adorned with shimmering sequin work and resham embroidery, flowed gracefully into a pleated silhouette. To complete the look, a matching dupatta, draped in the style of a Gujarati sari pallu, added a touch of tradition. The dupatta itself was a masterpiece, boasting resham work, dazzling sequins, and even ruby gemstone embellishments.
But the true stars of Isha’s look were undoubtedly her magnificent diamond jewels. From elegant diamond bangles and a delicate flower-shaped ring to a stunning kamarbandh adorned with intricate cut-work diamonds, each piece accentuated her ensemble. However, the undisputed showstopper was the exquisite choker.
This masterpiece shimmered with rare orange diamonds, rubies, and a central emerald pendant, leaving the influencer speechless. To finish the look, Isha sported a pair of mismatched diamond and emerald earrings, adding a touch of individuality.
Isha's makeup for the evening was a study in understated elegance. Darkened brows framed her eyes, while a touch of nude eyeshadow and mascara created a natural yet captivating look. A nude lip shade, complemented by rouge-tinted cheeks and a dainty bindi, completed the flawless makeup. A sleek, centre-parted ponytail added the finishing touch, ensuring Isha looked radiant from every angle.
