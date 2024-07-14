Radhika Ambani stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla X Jayasri Burman lehenga on her first day post-wedding

After the grand wedding, it’s time to unveil what beauties the bride has in store after her wedding rituals. And she surely has a lot in her kitty to surprise us! Just like this amazingly beautiful lehenga she wears. For her first evening as Radhika Ambani, she is wearing a piece created by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in collaboration with contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to make the most unique dress for the bride.
A Kolkata-born artist, Jayasri’s formal training took place at Kala Bhavan, Santiniketan. She is an exponent of the mythical, miniature and modern, in her universe of art fables.
To bring Jayasri’s paintings to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas. Featuring Jayasri’s quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant Ambani’s union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery. The human figures, representing the happy couple, radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant’s fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.
The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri’s art. The lehenga is paired with a blouse. hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
The ensemble conveys the joy of new beginnings and the excitement of living with the love of your life.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jayasri adds “Abu Sandeep are artists. The only difference is that their medium is couture while mine is canvas. Both Rhea and Abu Sandeep gave me total creative freedom and understood my essence as an artist. I found my brush dancing all over the canvas. My only hope now is that it inspires a smile on Radhika’s face and maybe someday, we’ll even see it hanging on her wall!”