Radhika Ambani stuns in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla X Jayasri Burman lehenga on her first day post-wedding

The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri’s art. The lehenga is paired with a blouse. hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The ensemble conveys the joy of new beginnings and the excitement of living with the love of your life.