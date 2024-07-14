SRK steals the show at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad in a dapper blue sherwani; gets clicked with Gauri, Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign supreme in the style stakes, dazzling fans with his latest look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations, the Shubh Aashirwad. Shah Rukh, ever the family man, arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, turning heads as they entered the venue.
The King of Romance looked dapper in a dark-blue sherwani and matching trousers, completing the look with a pair of sunglasses. Suhana shimmered in a glittery blouse paired with a floral lehenga and a flowing transparent dupatta, while Gauri exuded elegance in a red and gold lehenga-choli set.
Needless to say, the internet erupted in a chorus of praise. One fan declared, “There is only one King in Bollywood and it's Shah Rukh Khan,” while another gushed, “Suhana my god looking so beautiful.”
This wasn’t SRK’s first sartorial success at the Ambani festivities. He previously captivated audiences at the Shubh Vivaah ceremony in a olive green sherwani and even shared a memorable dance performance with Salman Khan. The duo recreated their iconic Bhangra Paa Le steps from Karan-Arjun, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.
On Saturday, prominent celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Pawan Kalyan along with many others also attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony which will be followed by the Mangal Utsav (reception) today.