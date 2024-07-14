SRK steals the show at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad in a dapper blue sherwani; gets clicked with Gauri, Suhana Khan

The King of Romance looked dapper in a dark-blue sherwani and matching trousers, completing the look with a pair of sunglasses. Suhana shimmered in a glittery blouse paired with a floral lehenga and a flowing transparent dupatta, while Gauri exuded elegance in a red and gold lehenga-choli set.

Needless to say, the internet erupted in a chorus of praise. One fan declared, “There is only one King in Bollywood and it's Shah Rukh Khan,” while another gushed, “Suhana my god looking so beautiful.”