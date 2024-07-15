AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal enchant at Anant-Radhika’s grand Mangal Utsav celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception was a night to remember, graced by an array of musical legends who took the stage by storm. The Mangal Utsav, a grand celebration marking the couple’s union, featured stellar performances from some of the most iconic voices in the Indian music industry.
The evening saw the reunion of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman and the melodious Shreya Ghoshal, as they mesmerised the audience with their hit songs. The duo, known for their unforgettable collaborations, performed tracks from Mani Ratnam's 2007 period drama Guru, which is loosely based on the life of Anant's late grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani. Rahman and Shreya transported everyone back in time with soulful renditions of Tere Bina and the energetic Barso Re, originally filmed on Aishwarya Rai.
Joining them on stage were Jonita Gandhi and Mohit Chauhan. Jonita added her unique touch to Tere Bina, while Mohit and Shreya delivered a captivating performance of Saans from Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The duo also sang Taare Gin from the 2020 film Dil Bechara.
Shreya continued to enchant the audience with more of Rahman's compositions, including Chaka Chak from the 2021 film Atrangi Re. As a special tribute to senior singers who have lent their voices to Rahman’s compositions, Shreya performed Kehna Hi Kya from the 1995 film Bombay and Chupke Se from the 2002 film Saathiya, accompanied by Rahman on the piano.
The reception, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, was the culmination of months-long celebrations. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the union of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son and his longtime girlfriend. The star-studded event was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and many others, making it truly the wedding of the year.
The evening was a perfect blend of love, music, and glamour, leaving everyone with memories to cherish for a lifetime.