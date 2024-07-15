AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal enchant at Anant-Radhika’s grand Mangal Utsav celebrations

Shreya continued to enchant the audience with more of Rahman's compositions, including Chaka Chak from the 2021 film Atrangi Re. As a special tribute to senior singers who have lent their voices to Rahman’s compositions, Shreya performed Kehna Hi Kya from the 1995 film Bombay and Chupke Se from the 2002 film Saathiya, accompanied by Rahman on the piano.

The reception, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive, was the culmination of months-long celebrations. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the union of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son and his longtime girlfriend. The star-studded event was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and many others, making it truly the wedding of the year.