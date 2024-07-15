Celebs

From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar, cricket legends light up Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations

The festivities started on July 12 with the Shubh Vivaah, culminating on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav ceremony
In frame: MS Dhoni (L); Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (C); Sachin Tendulkar (R)
The who's who of the cricketing world graced the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Leading the team was the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, whose presence undoubtedly added a special touch to the occasion. Joining him were other cricketing greats like Gautam Gambhir, the new coach for the Indian men's cricket team, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav and many more.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali
Rishabh Pant
Ravindra Jadeja with wife Rivaba
Jasprit Bumrah with Sanjana Ganesan
Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan at the wedding
Sri Lankan cricketer Mahila Jaivardhan and wife Natasha Makalanda
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Singh
MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva at the wedding
Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar Yadav with Devisha at the wedding
Gautam Gambhir with wife Natasha Jain
Hardik Pandya
These star athletes, along with a dazzling array of Bollywood celebrities and business tycoons, made the wedding a truly unforgettable event.

