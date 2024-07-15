From MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar, cricket legends light up Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations

The who's who of the cricketing world graced the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Leading the team was the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, whose presence undoubtedly added a special touch to the occasion. Joining him were other cricketing greats like Gautam Gambhir, the new coach for the Indian men's cricket team, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav and many more.
These star athletes, along with a dazzling array of Bollywood celebrities and business tycoons, made the wedding a truly unforgettable event.