Huma Qureshi loves the oceans; here’s why

Actress Huma Qureshi, who will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, is a self-proclaimed water baby. Recently, while vacationing in the Seychelles, she shared her deep love for the ocean. Her sailing adventures have taken her across various seas and oceans.

The actress has found solace and thrill in navigating the waves and creating unforgettable memories. Talking about her love for the oceans, Huma said, “There’s an undeniable magic to the ocean. It’s a world entirely different from the one we inhabit, teeming with life, mystery, and raw power. When I dive beneath the waves, it’s like entering another dimension. The silence, the weightlessness, the vibrant colours — it’s a sensory overload that’s both humbling and exhilarating.”

The actress feels that there’s a sense of freedom and adventure that comes with being out in the open water, and it is unparalleled. “These experiences have shaped me in ways I couldn’t have imagined. They’ve taught me resilience, courage, and a profound respect for our planet. Every time I step into the water, I’m reminded of the infinite possibilities that life offers. And I believe that everyone should experience the thrill, the peace, and the wonder of the ocean at least once.”