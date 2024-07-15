Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy speculations: ‘We’ll announce when it's time’

Vicky Kaushal, who is now going viral on social media, courtesy of his hook step, in the song Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film, Bad Newz, has dismissed rumours about his wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy. He has assured his fans that they will share any 'good news' when the time comes. The actor was in the national capital promoting the film with co-actors Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

When asked about Katrina, who is set to celebrate her 41st birthday on Tuesday, Vicky said, “Thank you for mentioning her birthday. Yes, it’s a very special day...” He also shared his plans for celebrating his wife’s birthday, “I will be rushing back to her birthday now, and the plan is to spend some quality time together.”

Regarding the pregnancy rumours, Vicky said, “When there is some good news, we will be happy to share it with you. But until then, there is just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega, we will share it with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you).”

Although Katrina is not in Vicky’s upcoming film, she makes a brief appearance in a photograph featured in the trailer. Vicky mentioned that she was aware of her cameo but didn’t know it would be in the trailer: “I told her that ‘you are also in the trailer’ and when she saw the trailer, she spoke about everything but that moment."

He humorously added, “I told her we have been working hard on this film for two years, but you got all the claps with your photo. She is happy to see the trailer and is excited to watch the film as well.”