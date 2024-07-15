Bengali film ‘Bharga’ starring Sourav Das and Prantika Das is a roller coaster ride of emotions

Bengali film Bharga, is all set to premiere, promising a rollercoaster ride of romance, comedy, action, and family drama. With an ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, the film is expected to captivate audiences from all walks of life.

Penned by Bhakti Pada Das, Bharga follows the lives of Koustav and Sharmila, played by Saurav Das and Prantika Das respectively, a couple whose happiness is shattered by a sudden tragedy. The narrative takes us through their journey of resilience, survival and revenge, adding layers of suspense and emotional depth. The cast includes renowned actors such as Kharaj Mukherjee as Soumendu Sanyal, a dedicated social worker and school teacher, and Loknath Dey, Debasish Ganguly, Gargi Sengupta, Surjo Majumder, among others.

The film is directed by Shuvam Roy, who has also written the script and screenplay. Speaking about his debut directorial venture, Roy remarks, "There is everything in this film – romance, comedy, action, emotion, family drama, and suspense. In one word, it's an entertainment package. It was a great experience to work with Saurav, Kharaj, Prantika, and Loknath. Their guidance was a blessing to me. All the profits will be used in the making of a hospital in the Nadia district."

Most scenes were shot in Ranaghat and a special song sequence filmed in the scenic locales of North Bengal. Pronoy Dasgupta's editing promises to bring out the best in each frame.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Saurav shares, "This is the first time I worked with Shuvam as the director. It's his first full-length film, and I loved the fact that our producer would be using the money made from the film to build a hospital. It was a wonderful experience. I liked my character a lot; the plot was intriguing. Kharaj Mukherjee is an outstanding actor, and he brilliantly portrayed the role of a father. Prantika is a bright young talent; it was great working with her."