Antara Mitra dazzles at Anant-Radhika wedding celebrations with a captivating performance

The lavish wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 and 13 at Jasmine Hall of Jio World Convention Centre, featured a spellbinding musical extravaganza, with Antara Mitra delivering a standout performance. The event showcased a specially curated set by the renowned music composer Pritam which included captivating performances by celebrated artistes like Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Nakash Aziz, and Sreeram Chandra.

Antara's rendition of the trending Vidai song Kudmayi was a highlight of the evening, leaving the audience in awe. Her soulful voice and emotive delivery perfectly captured the essence of the occasion, adding a touch of magic to the Ambani family's celebrations. She also performed her popular song Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si with Mohit Chauhan, Kesariya with Shaan, Janam Janam alongside Sreeram Chandra, and several Pritam classics like Mere Dholna, Ghar More Pardesiya, and Teri Ore.

The wedding, a blend of opulence and tradition, was attended by the who’s who of society, making it an unforgettable event. Antara’s performance, along with those of her fellow artistes, contributed to the grandeur and emotional depth of the celebrations, creating lasting memories for all present.

The grand wedding also saw performances from renowned musicians like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Koushiki Chakraborty and others were seen performing at the grand wedding. Anant-Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad function also saw a mesmerising classical jugalbandi by maestros Niladri Kumar on sitar, Rahul Sharma on santoor, Naveen Kumar on flute, Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla, Sridhar Parthasarathy on mridangam and Rajhesh Vaidhya on veena enthralled the distinguished gathering.