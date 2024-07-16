Salman Khan shares a heartwarming note for newlyweds Anant-Radhika; Akshay Kumar attends post-wedding function

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman penned a heartfelt message for Anant and Radhika. His words overflowed with warmth and well-wishes, “Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other's families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents.” The message was accompanied by a picture of the newlyweds radiating happiness on their wedding day.