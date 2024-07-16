Salman Khan shares a heartwarming note for newlyweds Anant-Radhika; Akshay Kumar attends post-wedding function

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to resonate with heartwarming messages and special appearances. Salman Khan, Bollywood’s beloved Dabangg star, has proven himself a true friend, leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the newlyweds.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman penned a heartfelt message for Anant and Radhika. His words overflowed with warmth and well-wishes, “Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other's families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can't wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents.” The message was accompanied by a picture of the newlyweds radiating happiness on their wedding day.
Meanwhile, another Bollywood power couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, marked their presence at a post-wedding function on Monday evening. Akshay, unfortunately, missed the wedding ceremony as he was unwell and was suspected of contracting COVID-19. However, having tested negative, he ensured he wouldn’t miss the opportunity to personally extend his greetings to the newlyweds. Videos circulating online show Akshay and Twinkle, both looking radiant in colour-coordinated ethnic attire, arriving at the venue. Fans rejoiced at seeing Akshay back in good health and celebrating with Anant and Radhika.
The Ambani-Merchant wedding, a spectacular ceremony held on July 12 brought together a dazzling array of international celebrities and high-profile guests across various fields. From cricket legends to Bollywood royalty, the event was a true testament to the couple’s popularity and the enduring power of love.
As Salman’s message so aptly captures, the future shines brightly for Anant and Radhika, filled with love, happiness, and perhaps, some celebratory dancing with their Bollywood friends.