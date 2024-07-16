Exclusive: Fitness coach Tridev Pandey on Kartik Aaryan's transformation in ‘Chandu Champion’

A

You can stick to your workout routine and keep having 3-4 litres of water throughout the day. You have to reduce the intensity of your workout. You may stick to the time, but have to reduce the number of reps or sets. You also need to take care of your food intake, and on days you are not feeling that well, you can go for walks or meditate for a bit. Or, can opt for yoga. If for 2-3 days, the heat or humidity is very high and you are unable to workout, that won’t hurt your body.