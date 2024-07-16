Hina Khan shares inspiring video from first work assignment post-cancer diagnosis; Tara Sutaria, Gauhar Khan react

Hina Khan has been courageously sharing her battle with stage three breast cancer on Instagram, inspiring fans and friends alike. Recently, she posted a heartfelt video from her first work assignment since her diagnosis, offering a glimpse into her resilient spirit. In the video, Hina, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emphasised the importance of continuing to do what brings joy, despite facing health challenges.
“FYI I am undergoing treatment but I am not always in the hospital,” Hina wrote. “So to all you people out there, let's normalize working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy.” Her words resonated deeply with her followers, drawing an outpouring of support and admiration from her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.
Actress Tara Sutaria was among the first to comment, expressing her admiration for Hina’s strength. “You are so inspiring, Hina! You will win! So powerful to see you smiling through what I am sure is not easy. Stay your special self. Wishing you great health and healing...” she wrote.
Gauahar Khan sent her positive energy, commenting, “Good luck and good vibes.” Kusha Kapila echoed this sentiment with a simple yet powerful, “You will win.” Juhi Parmar shared her pride, writing, “So proud of you.” Meanwhile, Dalljiet Kaur encouraged Hina with, “Just keep going, babe.” Even Bhumi Pednekar joined in, cheering for the actress’s strength and resilience.
Last month, Hina revealed her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post, addressing the swirling rumours about her health. “Hello everyone,” she began. “To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”