Hina Khan shares inspiring video from first work assignment post-cancer diagnosis; Tara Sutaria, Gauhar Khan react

Hina Khan has been courageously sharing her battle with stage three breast cancer on Instagram, inspiring fans and friends alike. Recently, she posted a heartfelt video from her first work assignment since her diagnosis, offering a glimpse into her resilient spirit. In the video, Hina, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emphasised the importance of continuing to do what brings joy, despite facing health challenges.

“FYI I am undergoing treatment but I am not always in the hospital,” Hina wrote. “So to all you people out there, let's normalize working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy.” Her words resonated deeply with her followers, drawing an outpouring of support and admiration from her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.