Khloe Kardashian shares ‘best memories’ with Kim from Anant-Radhika wedding

Khloe looked every bit the royalty in her gold and white lehenga, adorned with intricate jewellery from head to toe. Kim, meanwhile, opted for a captivating red lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, paired with a delicate jewellery set. Their contrasting styles, both undeniably glamorous, captured the attention of the paparazzi.

The sisters were guests of honour at the lavish wedding of Anant, son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and his bride Radhika Merchant. Completely embracing the cultural experience, Kim and Khloe donned stunning traditional Indian attire, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the extravagant celebration.

But the trip wasn’t just about soaking in the opulence of the wedding festivities. Fans can expect to see more on the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Posting on Instagram stories, Kim revealed, “We’re just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India.”