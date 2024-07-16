Khloe Kardashian shares ‘best memories’ with Kim from Anant-Radhika wedding

Khloe Kardashian’s recent trip to India wasn’t just about attending the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani; it was a chance to create lasting memories with her sister Kim Kardashian and potentially offer a glimpse into their lives in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.
Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a photo of her and Kim, both radiating elegance in their designer lehengas. “Kim and Khloe take India,” she wrote, expressing her disbelief at getting to share this experience with her sister. “The best memories with my bestie,” she added, highlighting the cherished moments with her closest confidante.
Khloe looked every bit the royalty in her gold and white lehenga, adorned with intricate jewellery from head to toe. Kim, meanwhile, opted for a captivating red lehenga by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, paired with a delicate jewellery set. Their contrasting styles, both undeniably glamorous, captured the attention of the paparazzi.
The sisters were guests of honour at the lavish wedding of Anant, son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and his bride Radhika Merchant. Completely embracing the cultural experience, Kim and Khloe donned stunning traditional Indian attire, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the extravagant celebration.
But the trip wasn’t just about soaking in the opulence of the wedding festivities. Fans can expect to see more on the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Posting on Instagram stories, Kim revealed, “We’re just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India.”
The Kardashians is the reboot of their wildly popular show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which concluded its 20-season run in 2021. The first five seasons on Hulu have already been a hit with fans, and Kim’s social media hint suggests a sixth season might be on the horizon. One thing’s for sure: viewers can expect a season filled with international adventures, sibling bonding, and perhaps a peek into the world of Indian high society, all filtered through the Kardashian lens.