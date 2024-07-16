Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi on joining politics: 'My acting business is doing well now'

Pankaj Tripathi, one of India's finest actors, has made it clear that he has no interest in joining politics. Unlike his popular on-screen character in Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya, Tripathi is content with his flourishing acting career. When asked about his political ambitions, he said, "Nahi, abhi toh filhaal acting ki dukaan achi chal rahi hai" (No, my acting business is doing well right now).

Tripathi's latest project, Mirzapur 3, centers on Guddu and Golu as they challenge the Tripathi family's rule, led by Kaleen Bhaiya. Despite the ongoing power struggle and bloodshed, Tripathi's character maintains a more subdued presence this season. Reflecting on the intense scenes, Tripathi said, "I have not seen the season. I only saw my scenes. Kaleen Bhaiya has not done any violence, and in the end, he is also being blackmailed."

Many viewers noted the reduced screen time for Kaleen Bhaiya in the third season. Tripathi acknowledged this feedback, saying, "Many of my friends said that they wanted to see more of me, but in the end, when they saw me, they were satisfied that Kaleen Bhaiya was back. When a strong character is weak, that was shown in the season, and that is the arc that in life you are not always high up but see the downs too."

Looking ahead, Tripathi has a busy schedule. His upcoming projects include Stree 2, set to release on August 15, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. This film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. Following that, Tripathi will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino.