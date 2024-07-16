Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on life after Myositis diagnosis and divorce; says, ‘I went through fire to get here’

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu displayed remarkable resilience as she reflected on the past few years marked by personal turmoil and a health condition diagnosis. Openly addressing her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya and her battle with Myositis, an autoimmune disease, Samantha emerged as a woman who has emerged stronger from the fire.

“We all wish we could change certain things about our lives,” Samantha said, “and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have.” However, she defiantly added, “But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with a friend a while back and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you.”

According to the actor, this resilience has strengthened her personally. “As long as you come out of it, you have won,” she declared. “I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here.”

Despite tackling personal challenges, Samantha has maintained a glittering career. Her last on-screen appearance was alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the 2023 Telugu-language film Kushi. However, she has shifted gears by venturing into film production with her upcoming project titled Bangaram, details of which are still under wraps. Additionally, fans eagerly await the release of the Raj and DK series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, which features Samantha in a leading role along with Varun Dhawan.