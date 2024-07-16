Revisiting top 5 iconic dance numbers of Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful actresses in contemporary Hindi cinema, has carved out a niche for herself. Over the course of her two-decade career, she has charmed audiences particularly with her dance performances. As Katrina celebrates her birthday today, we reflect on her iconic performances on screen over the years.
A dance track, where Katrina made all the stunts and acrobatic moves look easy peasy lemon squeezy. Audiences were in awe of her physical prowess in Kamli from Dhoom 3.
Katrina's portrayal of the seductive and confident Sheila in Tees Maar Khan is unforgettable. This iconic dance number gave us the most unforgettable hook step, a must at every party.
The actress’s sultry moves were a breath of fresh air in the otherwise grim Agneepath. The song still makes us want to start dancing in the middle of the road. Her flawless performance makes this item number an all time favourite among fans.
A global hit from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, this party song has a hold over us. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra and her infectious energy made this song a party anthem.
In Phantom, Katrina was alluring, dancing to Afghan Jalebi. Her expressions and smooth belly dance moves made it an instant hit.