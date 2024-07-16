What you can learn from birthday girl Katrina Kaif’s fashion sense

As Katrina Kaif celebrates another year of style, let’s check out her iconic fashion sense, and the many times she has made heads turn. Whether you’re a long-time admirer or newly inspired, revamping your wardrobe to mirror Katrina’s timeless elegance is a perfect way to celebrate her today. Here’s how you could do that.
Classic silhouettes
Katrina’s style is characterised by clean lines and classic silhouettes that exude sophistication. Invest in well-tailored pieces such as pencil skirts, tailored trousers, and structured blazers. Opt for timeless cuts that flatter your body shape, ensuring a polished and put-together look.
Monochrome magic
Katrina effortlessly pulls off monochromatic outfits, creating a sleek and streamlined appearance. Choose a colour palette that complements your skin tone and build your outfit around it. Whether it’s shades of black, navy, or neutral tones like beige and cream, monochrome outfits are a signature of Katrina’s style that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe.
Statement accessories
Accessories are key to Katrina’s style, adding a touch of glamour to every ensemble. Opt for statement pieces such as oversized sunglasses from GKB Opticals, delicate scarves, and elegant jewellery. A classic watch or a pair of sophisticated heels can instantly elevate your look, transforming even the simplest outfit into something extraordinary.
Effortlessly chic
Katrina’s style is renowned for its effortless chic vibe. Embrace casual elegance with tailored jeans paired with a crisp white shirt or a well-fitted blouse from Lee Cooper. Incorporate flowy dresses or skirts with subtle prints for a feminine touch that embodies her laid-back yet refined aesthetic.
Quality matters
Invest in quality pieces that stand the test of time. Just like Katrina’s wardrobe is built on timeless staples and investment pieces, apparels from Navyasa by Liva ensures durability and style longevity. Choose fabrics like viscose, silk, cashmere, and high-quality cotton that not only feel luxurious but also drape beautifully and maintain their shape over time.
Confidence is key
Katrina’s style is empowered by confidence. Wear each outfit with poise and grace, embracing your unique personality and flair. Remember that true style comes from within, and when you feel confident in what you wear, you naturally radiate elegance and charm.