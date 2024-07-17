Aditya Seal shares a special connection with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ co-star Akshay Kumar

He talks further about a personal connection that he shares with the actor. Reminiscing, he mentions, “I have this strange but great personal connection to him. My father has always been a huge Akshay Kumar fan, especially of his action and stunts. So for me to follow in his footsteps my father took me to Bangkok when I was young, I stayed there, and learnt martial arts (lol) the way he did. So now working with him in this movie and sharing screen space with him is truly a full circle moment”.