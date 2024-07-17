Aditya Seal shares a special connection with ‘Khel Khel Mein’ co-star Akshay Kumar

Actors Aditya Seal and Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein. The comedy drama is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit the theatres soon. Aditya who has just started making a mark in the industry with his powerful performances is all praises for his co-star Akshay.
Aditya who is known for his impactful roles in Student of the Year 2 and Tum Bin 2 comments, “Working with Akshay Kumar has been an incredible experience. He is not just a superstar but an industry stalwart whose work I have admired for years. What truly stands out about Akshay sir is his unparalleled filmography. From romance and biopics to drama, sports, and action, he has dabbled in almost every genre with remarkable ease and success.”
He talks further about a personal connection that he shares with the actor. Reminiscing, he mentions, “I have this strange but great personal connection to him. My father has always been a huge Akshay Kumar fan, especially of his action and stunts. So for me to follow in his footsteps my father took me to Bangkok when I was young, I stayed there, and learnt martial arts (lol) the way he did. So now working with him in this movie and sharing screen space with him is truly a full circle moment”.
The actors would be seen sharing screen space together shortly. As more news of the movie emerges from the makers, it piques fan interest.