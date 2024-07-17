Rhea Kapoor is missing her ‘OG And Always Shaadi Partner’; PS: The post features her sister Sonam

Bollywood’s beloved sister duo, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, never fail to express their unwavering support and affection for each other. Their bond is often celebrated on social media, where they share glimpses of their close relationship.
Today, Rhea treated her followers to an adorable throwback post on Instagram, featuring some images from 2015 evoking a sense of nostalgia. The first few images showcase the sisters getting ready, presumably for a wedding. Sonam and Rhea can be seen in the midst of their preparations, exuding elegance and charm.
The final image portrays a candid moment of the sisters engrossed in looking at a phone screen. Rhea captioned the post, “Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback. Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015 After party at @karishma house ordering kebab rolls,” reminiscing about the cherished memories they shared together.
Sonam frequently graces sister Rhea’s social media, showcasing their tight-knit bond and giving us major sister goals. In one memorable post, Rhea shared stunning images of the duo looking absolutely classy in their respective outfits while posing for the camera. For the caption, Rhea added, “This time, 2019. London, out and about with @sonamkapoor. In @suketdhir, A Victorian Men’s cape I picked up at a vintage fair, my tightest pair of jeans.”
Here’s another heartwarming post by the Kapoor sisters that will surely bring a smile to your face. This time, Sonam went all out to express her love for Rhea by sharing a series of gorgeous images where the two are decked out in stunning ethnic outfits. Sonam looked absolutely breathtaking in a lehenga paired with a lovely maang tika and an elaborate choker set, exuding timeless elegance. In contrast, Rhea chose a comparatively contemporary ensemble that showcased her unique style. Sonam captioned the post with a touching sentiment: “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”
Rhea Kapoor is a producer and a stylist. Whereas, Sonam Kapoor has worked in films like Veere Di Wedding, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and more.