Rhea Kapoor is missing her ‘OG And Always Shaadi Partner’; PS: The post features her sister Sonam

Bollywood’s beloved sister duo, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, never fail to express their unwavering support and affection for each other. Their bond is often celebrated on social media, where they share glimpses of their close relationship.

Today, Rhea treated her followers to an adorable throwback post on Instagram, featuring some images from 2015 evoking a sense of nostalgia. The first few images showcase the sisters getting ready, presumably for a wedding. Sonam and Rhea can be seen in the midst of their preparations, exuding elegance and charm.

The final image portrays a candid moment of the sisters engrossed in looking at a phone screen. Rhea captioned the post, “Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback. Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015 After party at @karishma house ordering kebab rolls,” reminiscing about the cherished memories they shared together.