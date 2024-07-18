Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer, Deepika pose with the newlyweds; Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Jyothika and others come together for an epic snap

An air of pure love and joyous celebration surrounded the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Social media buzzed with glimpses from the grand affair, offering a peek into the festivities which were attended by top Bollywood celebrities and the who’s who of global elite.
Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture from the wedding. The photo captured the essence of the occasion – pure love. In it, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone pose alongside the newlyweds. Deepika showers Radhika with a kiss, while Ranveer offers a warm embrace to Anant. Sharing the picture, Ranveer penned a heartfelt wish, “Just pure love Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness.”
Beyond the heartwarming moments, the wedding saw a dazzling display of camaraderie and revelry. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a group photo featuring a galaxy of South Indian stars. Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Namrata Shirodkar, Suriya, Jyotika, and Genelia D'Souza, among others, posed for a picture, leaving fans thrilled to see these stars come together. Vignesh captioned the photo, “Beautiful times with such beautiful people,” capturing the spirit of the celebration.
Ranveer, known for his infectious energy, was a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor during the wedding celebrations. Videos circulated online showing him dancing alongside Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, and even veteran actors like Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, and Sanjay Dutt. The dance floor wasn't the only place for celebration – Vignesh’s earlier post showcased a heartwarming encounter with cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Nayanthara also shared the picture, expressing her delight at meeting the couple.
Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the wedding celebrations spanned three days. A multitude of celebrities, politicians, and industrialists graced the event. From Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and international icons like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the guest list was a veritable who’s who. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself extended his blessings at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.
Anant and Radhika’s wedding was a spectacular affair, filled with love, laughter, and star power. The glimpses shared online offered a delightful window into the grand celebration, leaving fans with a warm afterglow.