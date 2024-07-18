Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer, Deepika pose with the newlyweds; Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Jyothika and others come together for an epic snap

An air of pure love and joyous celebration surrounded the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Social media buzzed with glimpses from the grand affair, offering a peek into the festivities which were attended by top Bollywood celebrities and the who’s who of global elite.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture from the wedding. The photo captured the essence of the occasion – pure love. In it, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone pose alongside the newlyweds. Deepika showers Radhika with a kiss, while Ranveer offers a warm embrace to Anant. Sharing the picture, Ranveer penned a heartfelt wish, “Just pure love Anant and Radhika, God bless you both on this journey of blissful togetherness.”