Bhumi Pednekar keeps birthday celebrations simple on the sets of 'Daldal'

Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming web series Daldal. While she usually enjoys grand birthday parties, this year she opted for a more intimate celebration.
“I brought in my birthday on set. I cut my cake at 12 with friends, family, and everyone from the Daldal set. It was incredible because that's my happy place, and it felt like the right start to my new year. The rest of the day, I’m just going to spend at home with my mother, my family, and the people who love me.”
When asked if she prefers big birthday parties or family time, Bhumi said, “This year, my birthday is different because usually, I'm very big on birthday parties. I love going all out and celebrating, but this year I've kept it very simple, just with my closest friends and loved ones. I’m planning to enjoy one massive, phenomenal meal and keep it easy.”
In her upcoming web series Daldal, Bhumi takes on the challenging role of a cop. Written by Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Hussain Haidry, the series brings Vish Dhamija's fictional detective, DCP Rita Ferreira, to life. Based on Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal follows Ferreira as she hunts a serial killer while grappling with her past traumas and present demons.