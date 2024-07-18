Bhumi Pednekar keeps birthday celebrations simple on the sets of 'Daldal'

Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming web series Daldal. While she usually enjoys grand birthday parties, this year she opted for a more intimate celebration.

“I brought in my birthday on set. I cut my cake at 12 with friends, family, and everyone from the Daldal set. It was incredible because that's my happy place, and it felt like the right start to my new year. The rest of the day, I’m just going to spend at home with my mother, my family, and the people who love me.”