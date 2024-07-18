"I became much happier," says Selma Blair on being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Hollywood actress Selma Blair says she became “much happier” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as she could finally deal with her health sensibly.

For the uninitiated, Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system and can affect the brain and spinal cord. Before being diagnosed with it in 2018, Blair underwent a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) to try and kickstart her immune system.

The actress noted in an interview, "Once I knew I had MS — which I’d had for a while — things made so much more sense. And I actually became much happier. I’d had these jerks and spasms for many years, and I’d try to suppress them or keep moving, or drink excessive amounts of alcohol to stop big things that I thought were mental."

"I honestly thought I was making it up before I was diagnosed. I just thought, 'Jesus, Selma, you’re very broken inside. Admit it'. I didn’t know I wasn’t broken and that I had brain tissue damage," she further noted.