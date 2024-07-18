Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised due to severe food poisoning

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, has been hospitalised after suffering from severe food poisoning.

The actress had been feeling unwell for many days and had cancelled all her appointments on Wednesday to rest and recuperate. However, when her condition worsened on Thursday, her family rushed her to the hospital. Reports state that she will remain under medical observation for 1-2 days until her condition improves.

On the professional front, Janhvi has two films in the pipeline. She is all set to play the Deputy High Commissioner of an embassy in Ulajh, which will be helmed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain, and it tells the story of a young IFS officer from a family with a legacy of patriots, who becomes entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy far from home.

Additionally, Janhvi is set to make her Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1, alongside NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated to hit screens on September 27.