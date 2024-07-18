Vijay Deverakonda keeps winning hearts with his generosity

Vijay's way of reciprocating love to his fans speaks volumes about his kind and humble personality. Through the Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), he has extended crucial support to the transgender community in Hyderabad during the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period, significantly impacting the lives of 18 individuals from the transgender community. Deverakonda never misses a chance to make his Rowdies feel loved and cared for.

On the work front, Vijay has received heaps of praise for his special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, where he played the role of Arjuna. Fans hailed him as the perfect choice to play Arjuna and considered him a perfect fit for this character on screen if this mythological epic were ever made. Looking ahead, everyone is eager to know more about his next projects, VD12 & SVC 59.