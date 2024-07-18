Vijay Deverakonda keeps winning hearts with his generosity

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most handsome actors in the Indian film industry, consistently captivates audiences with his irresistible charm both on and off the screen. His endearing persona is complemented by genuine kindness and a down-to-earth demeanour, making him a fan favorite. Recently, Vijay's heartwarming interaction and photo session with his adorable fans have been melting hearts across the internet.
One such incident came to light when Sneha, a transgender activist from Hyderabad, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Vijay during the actor's special appearance on Telugu Indian Idol 3. Sneha, who approached the Vijay Foundation for assistance due to a lack of resources for herself and her community during the lockdown, said she received a prompt response within 16 minutes of contacting the foundation. Another family from Markapur, Andhra Pradesh, paid a personal visit to the Telugu Indian Idol 3 set to thank the actor for helping their son recover from a series of major surgeries following an accident. The generous support from him was spotlighted during the latest episode of the show. It shows how he is a compassionate and generous individual.
Vijay's way of reciprocating love to his fans speaks volumes about his kind and humble personality. Through the Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), he has extended crucial support to the transgender community in Hyderabad during the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period, significantly impacting the lives of 18 individuals from the transgender community. Deverakonda never misses a chance to make his Rowdies feel loved and cared for.
On the work front, Vijay has received heaps of praise for his special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, where he played the role of Arjuna. Fans hailed him as the perfect choice to play Arjuna and considered him a perfect fit for this character on screen if this mythological epic were ever made. Looking ahead, everyone is eager to know more about his next projects, VD12 & SVC 59.