Vikas Malani
Vikas Malani
Celebs

Celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani on tattoo trends today

He chats with Indulge about the kind of tattoos preferred by Gen-Z, his first tattoo and what celebs prefer!

With a rise in inking oneself to use art as an expression of their personality, tattoos have gained prominence over the years. Several celebrities have gotten themselves inked and there has been a evolution of the practice as an art in itself.

We speak to celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani who is also the founder of BodyCanvas Tattoo studio in Mumbai and London. He is credited to have tattooed several celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Shibani Dandekar, Tina Ahuja, and more. Vikas opens up about his journey, going down the memory lane from the first tattoo he made to what the Gen-Z prefers today.

Excerpts from the chat

Q

What drew your interest to tattoos?

A

I've always been fascinated by the art and culture surrounding tattoos. The ability to permanently adorn one's body with meaningful designs and symbols resonated with me.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee with Vikas
Devoleena Bhattacharjee with Vikas
Q

Do you remember the first tattoo you made?

A

Yes, my first tattoo was a small symbol on a friend's nape. It was a nerve-wracking but exhilarating experience!

Q

How do you go about the process of inking?

A

I consult with clients to understand their vision, then sketch and refine the design. Once they're happy, I begin inking, ensuring precision and attention to detail.

Vikas Malani
Rhea Kapoor is missing her ‘OG And Always Shaadi Partner’; PS: The post features her sister Sonam
Q

What are the gen-Z and millennial preferences with tattoos?

A

Gen-Z and millennials prefer minimalist, delicate designs, often with personal significance. They also opt for bold, vibrant pieces that showcase individuality.

A closer look at Devoleena's tattoo
A closer look at Devoleena's tattoo
Q

You have the experience of inking several celebrities. Could you share a memorable incident?

A

One memorable experience was inking a celebrity's tribute to his best friend/mentor. Seeing the emotional connection and healing process was humbling.

Q

What kind of tattoos do celebrities prefer?

A

Celebrities often prefer unique, custom designs that reflect their personality or career. Some opt for subtle, discreet pieces, while others prefer bold statements.

Q

What is your personal tattoo style?

A

My personal style is a fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques, with a focus on intricate details and vibrant colors.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma with Vikas Malani at BodyCanvas Tattoo Studio, Bandra
Shweta Tripathi Sharma with Vikas Malani at BodyCanvas Tattoo Studio, Bandra
Q

What are some common myths about tattoos?

A

Common myths include tattoos being taboo or only for rebels. In reality, tattoos are a beautiful form of self-expression and art.

Q

How should one take care after getting a tattoo?

A

Proper aftercare involves keeping the tattoo clean, moisturised, and protected from sunlight. Following my specific guidelines ensures optimal healing.

Q

What are the trends in tattoo art now?

A

Current trends include watercolour-inspired pieces, geometric patterns, and personalised symbols. The industry continuously evolves, and I love exploring new styles and techniques!

Vikas Malani
Richa Chadha shares heartwarming pics from maternity shoot with Ali Fazal
Tattoo
Vikas Malani
Tattoo Artist
Celebrity Tattoo Artist
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com