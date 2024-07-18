Celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani on tattoo trends today
With a rise in inking oneself to use art as an expression of their personality, tattoos have gained prominence over the years. Several celebrities have gotten themselves inked and there has been a evolution of the practice as an art in itself.
We speak to celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani who is also the founder of BodyCanvas Tattoo studio in Mumbai and London. He is credited to have tattooed several celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Shibani Dandekar, Tina Ahuja, and more. Vikas opens up about his journey, going down the memory lane from the first tattoo he made to what the Gen-Z prefers today.
Excerpts from the chat
What drew your interest to tattoos?
I've always been fascinated by the art and culture surrounding tattoos. The ability to permanently adorn one's body with meaningful designs and symbols resonated with me.
Do you remember the first tattoo you made?
Yes, my first tattoo was a small symbol on a friend's nape. It was a nerve-wracking but exhilarating experience!
How do you go about the process of inking?
I consult with clients to understand their vision, then sketch and refine the design. Once they're happy, I begin inking, ensuring precision and attention to detail.
What are the gen-Z and millennial preferences with tattoos?
Gen-Z and millennials prefer minimalist, delicate designs, often with personal significance. They also opt for bold, vibrant pieces that showcase individuality.
You have the experience of inking several celebrities. Could you share a memorable incident?
One memorable experience was inking a celebrity's tribute to his best friend/mentor. Seeing the emotional connection and healing process was humbling.
What kind of tattoos do celebrities prefer?
Celebrities often prefer unique, custom designs that reflect their personality or career. Some opt for subtle, discreet pieces, while others prefer bold statements.
What is your personal tattoo style?
My personal style is a fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques, with a focus on intricate details and vibrant colors.
What are some common myths about tattoos?
Common myths include tattoos being taboo or only for rebels. In reality, tattoos are a beautiful form of self-expression and art.
How should one take care after getting a tattoo?
Proper aftercare involves keeping the tattoo clean, moisturised, and protected from sunlight. Following my specific guidelines ensures optimal healing.
What are the trends in tattoo art now?
Current trends include watercolour-inspired pieces, geometric patterns, and personalised symbols. The industry continuously evolves, and I love exploring new styles and techniques!