Neil Patrick Harris shares heartfelt tribute in memory of his golden retriever

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has lost one of his beloved family dogs. The How I Met Your Mother star mourned the death of his golden retriever, Ella.

The actor opened up about the “terrible” loss in his newsletter. Neil informed readers that while the newsletter typically avoids heavy-hearted content, he simply wasn’t sure how to process his grief other than by sharing, reports a magazine.

“Something terrible happened,” the actor wrote. He explained that “late last week,” he and his husband, David Burtka, were vacationing in New Hampshire while their 13-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, were away at a summer camp.

Michael, a close friend, was watching the family’s four dogs. Neil shared that he received an early morning phone call from Michael during his trip with the gut-wrenching words, “Ella is dead.”