‘Vasco Da Gama’ actor Nakkhul on life at 40: Embracing fatherhood, fitness, and new film ventures

“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans,” said the legendary Beatles singer, John Lennon. This apothegm holds true in actor Nakkhul’s instance. He was never really allured by the magic of the silver screen, but the arc lights nevertheless found him as his photograph wended its way to director S Shankar’s office, which led to his big-ticket acting debut with the coming-of-age drama, Boys (2003).
Nakkhul gets candid with Indulge about his stint in films, marriage and fatherhood, fitness journey, and his love for pets…
When his maiden film as a lead actor, Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008), a romantic psychological thriller opposite Sunainaa, hit screens, he never imagined in his wildest dreams that his song, Nakka Mukka, would go on to become a national sensation. As a lean and mean Nakkhul grooved to the foot-tapping number like a dream, he turned heads with his new look, and his physical transformation became the talk of the town.
Since then, his career has been a rollercoaster ride with a mixed bag of crests and troughs. However, Nakkhul says that he has learned to take it all in stride. Neither does he let success go to his head, nor does he let failures cast a pall over his dreams.
It was not long ago that life threw him a curveball, and he lost both his parents in quick succession. He also had reasons to rejoice as he and his wife, Sruti, welcomed two adorable daughters, Akira and Amore. Nakkhul, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, says he is finally at peace and is gracefully accepting life as it happens.
Indulge catches up with the actor ahead of the release of his film, Vasco Da Gama, which has been lying in the cans for a while, and the actor-singer lets us in on his film journey, life at 40, fatherhood, fitness journey, and his love for rescue animals.
Excerpts...
You recently rang in your milestone birthday with gusto. How does life feel at 40?
In my mind, I am the same person. There is a 14-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 24-year-old all inside me. But I have a different perspective on life now. I have become like Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Kal Ho Naa Ho, who wants to cherish every single moment. I had never had a plan for life, and I just let life happen to me. And whenever I tried to swim against the tide, I ended up with a faux pas. I think whatever had to happen did happen. And whatever will happen, will happen. So, I don’t brood over my past. I have forgiven those who have wronged me. And I have learned to forgive myself as well. I have no regrets. I’m in that state of mind where I’m grateful for everything.
The last decade has been a rollercoaster ride for you. You got married, you became a father, and you also lost both your parents.
I was in a dark place in life, where I reproached myself and held the circumstances in my life accountable for it. But then, you have to eventually tread through the tunnel to find a ray of light at the end of it. I’m glad that whatever I went through shaped me into the person I am today.
You made your acting debut with director Shankar’s Boys (2003). When you look back at your journey, how does it feel?
There have been a myriad of experiences. While success gives you a high, failures teach you resilience, humility, and lessons for life. I am glad I experienced both.
After Boys, you underwent a major physical transformation for your debut as a lead actor in Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008). Could you take us through the weight-loss journey?
That was life before social media stormed into our lives. I had to lose a lot of weight for the role, and I took the worst routes possible. I was perpetually looking for quick fixes. I put a zillion restrictions on myself: “Don’t eat this; don’t eat that”. There was a lot of trial and error. I made awful mistakes that I will never even dream of making again. People don’t realise that these journeys can be emotionally taxing. You carry a lot of mental and emotional baggage, and you put your mind and body through a lot of hardships that are way out of your comfort zone, and that too for a prolonged period. You may even be battling against body dysmorphia, where you are never satisfied with the way you look.
It’s been almost two decades since then, and my fitness regimen is no longer about temporary solutions. Today, I aspire to live a healthy life. As I grow older, I want to be able to lift a box from the floor, carry my children, and climb a flight of stairs with effortless ease. I have comprehended that these are the more important things in the long run. I do not go to extremes, wherein I work out rigorously for three months and then torment myself about why I am not seeing any major changes in the body. Once you accept your body for what it is, your stress levels go down. And when you are not stressed, you will positively get things done.
So, what’s your fitness regimen like?
For me, my mental health is a top priority. I do meditation on a regular basis, but it’s important that you learn it the right way. Secondly, I take my nutrition seriously, as it is crucial for the body. What goes into your body matters. I don’t put my body in a state where I have to constantly sacrifice something. There are no restrictions per se. And before I try to do something different, I always ask myself if I will be able to do it in the long run. Only then do I go ahead.
As for workouts, I do push-ups, pull-ups, and calisthenics. People don’t realise that gymming can sometimes cause injuries. It could be a minor injury, but it can disrupt your entire workout routine. So, it’s imperative that you do your research before taking up a new workout routine.
How are marriage and fatherhood treating you?
Marriage has been one of the best decisions of my life. Sruti and I had been dating for a while, and eventually, I decided to take the leap of faith. I have found equilibrium in life. Sruti is an extremely supportive partner and a great friend. I have more to gain from this marriage than Sruti, and I know I am super selfish to say this. I have absolutely no complaints. Touch wood!
She has gifted me two adorable children. Ironically, I had never been a child-friendly person. So, it was all a completely new experience for me. Today, I believe that children are the most beautiful things on this planet. They are so lovely and authentic, sans any filter. I would rather spend time with them than with adults. Since my kids came along, I have learned patience and sacrifice. And they have made me a better human being. Kids change the trajectory of your life. Both Akira and Amore have unique personalities, and we wouldn’t change a thing about them.
You have always been an advocate for ‘adopt don’t shop’.
I have always believed in adopting an animal. I am not against those who want to buy a pet, but I despise the breeding process. Also, we don’t adopt an animal just because it is cute or belongs to a particular breed. We adopt them because they are family.
We recently lost many pets, including a huge slice of our heart, our pet dog Oola. Her passing has left us in a deep state of sorrow. Sruti’s eyes well up even today, and Akira keeps asking about her. But, we have other pets now.
And what about the boys — Siddharth, Thaman, Bharath, and Manikandan? Are you still in touch with them?
We don’t meet on a regular basis, but the respect and camaraderie we shared two decades ago are still intact.
Your film, Vasco Da Gama, is finally gearing up for release...
It’s a fictional subject that revolves around how people live in kaliyugam, where everything is out of order. I play Vasudevan, who has a tough time dealing with the goings-on. Vasco da Gama is a dark comedy that delves into the many problems in society, but in a sardonic manner.
And have you started shooting for your next, Dark Heaven?
Yes, I am playing a cop for the first time in my career. I have always been fascinated by the Army, and growing up, I dreamt of joining the Armed Forces. But life had other plans in store for me. Unfortunately, Tamil cinema does not have many films set against the backdrop of Army. So, I am glad that I got to play a cop, a public servant.
Your last film, Sei, hit screens in 2018. Is it a conscious decision to take things slow?
Not really! My last film didn’t do very well, and then the pandemic came out of the blue. The film industry, too, was going through its vicissitudes. Moreover, I wasn’t getting the kind of scripts that I was looking for. So, I began focusing on my family. After the children came along, it brought a tectonic shift into my life. I was working on Vasco Da Gama at that point in time, but I also got to live that part of my life that I will cherish until my last moment — spending quality time with my children. Of course, a career and money are important. But what good is a life if you have not been able to see your children grow up?
You are a singer as well. Any of your songs coming up soon?
Well... I have sung a song in Vasco Da Gama called My Life, My Rules. I hope you like it.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
@psangeetha2112