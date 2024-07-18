‘Vasco Da Gama’ actor Nakkhul on life at 40: Embracing fatherhood, fitness, and new film ventures

“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans,” said the legendary Beatles singer, John Lennon. This apothegm holds true in actor Nakkhul’s instance. He was never really allured by the magic of the silver screen, but the arc lights nevertheless found him as his photograph wended its way to director S Shankar’s office, which led to his big-ticket acting debut with the coming-of-age drama, Boys (2003).

Nakkhul gets candid with Indulge about his stint in films, marriage and fatherhood, fitness journey, and his love for pets…

When his maiden film as a lead actor, Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008), a romantic psychological thriller opposite Sunainaa, hit screens, he never imagined in his wildest dreams that his song, Nakka Mukka, would go on to become a national sensation. As a lean and mean Nakkhul grooved to the foot-tapping number like a dream, he turned heads with his new look, and his physical transformation became the talk of the town.

Since then, his career has been a rollercoaster ride with a mixed bag of crests and troughs. However, Nakkhul says that he has learned to take it all in stride. Neither does he let success go to his head, nor does he let failures cast a pall over his dreams.

It was not long ago that life threw him a curveball, and he lost both his parents in quick succession. He also had reasons to rejoice as he and his wife, Sruti, welcomed two adorable daughters, Akira and Amore. Nakkhul, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, says he is finally at peace and is gracefully accepting life as it happens.

Indulge catches up with the actor ahead of the release of his film, Vasco Da Gama, which has been lying in the cans for a while, and the actor-singer lets us in on his film journey, life at 40, fatherhood, fitness journey, and his love for rescue animals.

Excerpts...

You recently rang in your milestone birthday with gusto. How does life feel at 40?

In my mind, I am the same person. There is a 14-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 24-year-old all inside me. But I have a different perspective on life now. I have become like Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Kal Ho Naa Ho, who wants to cherish every single moment. I had never had a plan for life, and I just let life happen to me. And whenever I tried to swim against the tide, I ended up with a faux pas. I think whatever had to happen did happen. And whatever will happen, will happen. So, I don’t brood over my past. I have forgiven those who have wronged me. And I have learned to forgive myself as well. I have no regrets. I’m in that state of mind where I’m grateful for everything.

The last decade has been a rollercoaster ride for you. You got married, you became a father, and you also lost both your parents.

I was in a dark place in life, where I reproached myself and held the circumstances in my life accountable for it. But then, you have to eventually tread through the tunnel to find a ray of light at the end of it. I’m glad that whatever I went through shaped me into the person I am today.

You made your acting debut with director Shankar’s Boys (2003). When you look back at your journey, how does it feel?

There have been a myriad of experiences. While success gives you a high, failures teach you resilience, humility, and lessons for life. I am glad I experienced both.

After Boys, you underwent a major physical transformation for your debut as a lead actor in Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008). Could you take us through the weight-loss journey?

That was life before social media stormed into our lives. I had to lose a lot of weight for the role, and I took the worst routes possible. I was perpetually looking for quick fixes. I put a zillion restrictions on myself: “Don’t eat this; don’t eat that”. There was a lot of trial and error. I made awful mistakes that I will never even dream of making again. People don’t realise that these journeys can be emotionally taxing. You carry a lot of mental and emotional baggage, and you put your mind and body through a lot of hardships that are way out of your comfort zone, and that too for a prolonged period. You may even be battling against body dysmorphia, where you are never satisfied with the way you look.

It’s been almost two decades since then, and my fitness regimen is no longer about temporary solutions. Today, I aspire to live a healthy life. As I grow older, I want to be able to lift a box from the floor, carry my children, and climb a flight of stairs with effortless ease. I have comprehended that these are the more important things in the long run. I do not go to extremes, wherein I work out rigorously for three months and then torment myself about why I am not seeing any major changes in the body. Once you accept your body for what it is, your stress levels go down. And when you are not stressed, you will positively get things done.