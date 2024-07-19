Pankaj Tripathi compares himself to Kaleen Bhaiya, 'We are both soft-spoken'

Pankaj Tripathi compares himself to his iconic character Kaleen Bhaiya, noting that both are soft-spoken. The acclaimed actor emphasises the importance of performers being relatable to the characters they portray on screen. When asked about this, Pankaj explained, "Relatability and uniqueness are both important. If there is only relatability, then there is also a problem because we have seen this in life; why should we watch it on screen? There has to be some uniqueness in the character."

Reflecting on how he relates to Kaleen Bhaiya, Pankaj said, "We both are soft-spoken. I also work patiently in life. Kaleen Bhaiya is a very patient person, very futuristic, and intelligent," he added with a laugh.

Looking ahead, Pankaj will star in the horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, reprising his role as paranormal expert Rudra. This time, the story involves a ghost named Sarkata. The film follows the people of Chanderi as they face a new malevolent spirit, a headless ghost named Sarkata. Stree 2 is set for theatrical release on August 15. Additionally, Pankaj will appear in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro…In Dino.