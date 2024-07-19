Ram Charan honoured as Cultural Ambassador at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ram Charan is announced to be the Guest of Honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for its 15th edition. In addition to being the guest of honour, he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival, held annually by the Victorian State Government, will take place from August 15-25, 2024.
Ram Charan, known for his blockbuster hits and pan-Indian appeal, has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. His film RRR not only broke box office records but also won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, bringing immense pride to India.
Expressing his excitement, Ram said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne." The festival will also host a retrospective of his iconic films, celebrating his illustrious career.
Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, remarked, "Ram Charan’s presence at the 15th edition of IFFM adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige. His work in RRR has not only set new benchmarks but also solidified his place as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today. We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival." The festival is the largest celebration of Indian Cinema in the Southern Hemisphere, being a platform for the films from across India and the Indian subcontinent.
On the work front, Ram is set to star in upcoming projects including Game Changer with Kiara Advani, RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, and RC17 directed by Sukumar.