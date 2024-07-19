Ram Charan honoured as Cultural Ambassador at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ram Charan is announced to be the Guest of Honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for its 15th edition. In addition to being the guest of honour, he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival, held annually by the Victorian State Government, will take place from August 15-25, 2024.

Ram Charan, known for his blockbuster hits and pan-Indian appeal, has made significant contributions to Indian cinema. His film RRR not only broke box office records but also won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, bringing immense pride to India.