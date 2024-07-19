Shraddha Kapoor addresses wedding rumours with Rahul Mody with a witty reply

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2, used her signature humour to answer questions about her rumoured wedding to Rahul Mody during the film’s trailer launch.

Sparking wedding rumours with a goofy Instagram selfie last month, Shraddha faced the question head-on while dressed in character, complete with a red sari and a long braid. With a playful smile, she responded, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like).” The witty reference to her character’s ability to choose her own destiny left the audience thoroughly amused.

These rumours gained traction after Shraddha and Rahul were spotted together frequently in 2023. Their public appearances, including a friend's wedding in March, fuelled speculation. A source close to the couple confirmed their growing closeness to a media organisation, stating, “They are comfortable with each other and don't feel the need to hide their connection.”

The source emphasised their private nature, adding, “They aren't afraid of being photographed together, but that doesn't mean they'll go public anytime soon.” For those unfamiliar, Rahul is the screenwriter behind Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor. Their reported closeness allegedly blossomed during the film’s production.