SRK grooves to Tasher’s hit track ‘Young Shah Rukh’ at Anant-Radhika wedding [Video]

Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature moves and a touch of nostalgia to the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. A fan page shared a delightful video on X, capturing the iconic actor grooving to Tesher's hit song Young Shah Rukh.
The clip showcases Tesher belting out the lyrics, which playfully compare the rapper’s fame to the Bollywood legend. The camera then cuts to Shah Rukh himself, breaking into a dance as the song celebrates his legacy. Their playful exchange culminates in a mutual point before Tesher transitions into his chart-topping collaboration with Jason Derulo, Jalebi Baby.
This wasn’t the only highlight of the evening for SRK fans. The wedding reception turned into a mini Devdas reunion, the 2002 film that brought together Bollywood royalty. Dr Shriram Nene, husband of Madhuri Dixit, shared photos on Instagram documenting the heartwarming encounters. One set features Madhuri and Dr Nene with Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan and Suhana. Another picture captures the entire Devdas trio – Shah Rukh, Madhuri, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – posing alongside Aaradhya Bachchan.
Anant’s baraat, a pre-wedding procession, was an unforgettable affair that stretched for hours. It overflowed with dazzling performances from musicians and singers, setting the stage for a night of revelry for Bollywood's A-listers. Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Panday stole the show with their energetic dance moves, while veterans like Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, and Sanjay Dutt also joined in the celebration.