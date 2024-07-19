SRK grooves to Tasher’s hit track ‘Young Shah Rukh’ at Anant-Radhika wedding [Video]

Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature moves and a touch of nostalgia to the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. A fan page shared a delightful video on X, capturing the iconic actor grooving to Tesher's hit song Young Shah Rukh.

The clip showcases Tesher belting out the lyrics, which playfully compare the rapper’s fame to the Bollywood legend. The camera then cuts to Shah Rukh himself, breaking into a dance as the song celebrates his legacy. Their playful exchange culminates in a mutual point before Tesher transitions into his chart-topping collaboration with Jason Derulo, Jalebi Baby.